Trial Begins For Orland Park Man In Beecher Crash That Killed Pregnant Mother And 3 Children

The trial of an Orland Park man accused in the reckless homicide crash in Beecher nearly five years ago gets underway today in Will County. Sean Woulfe is charged with 16 counts of reckless homicide in the tragic traffic crash in Beecher that took the life of a pregnant mother and her three children.
It was in July of 2017 that a 25-year Sean Woulfe from Orland Park was charged with 16 counts of reckless homicide for allegedly speeding through a stop sign and crashing into a vehicle driven by Lindsey Schmidt. Her three sons were also in the vehicle.
Woulfe’s initial bond was set at $1-million but was reduced to $250,000 and he was able to post it five years ago.
Woulfe is accused of driving 83 mph in a 55 mph zone and disobeying a stop sign, on the morning of July 24, 2017.
Judge Daniel Rippy will preside over the trial.