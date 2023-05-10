1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Trial Date For Suspected Highland Park Shooter Could Be Announced In September

May 10, 2023 12:03PM CDT
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A trial date for the suspected Highland Park shooter could be revealed later this year.  Attorneys for Robert Crimo the third said a trial date could be set at his next hearing on September 11th.  Crimo faces numerous charges for killing seven people and wounding dozens more at the Highland Park July 4th last summer.  His father, Robert Crimo Junior, was charged with reckless conduct in connection with his son’s case.

