Trial Of Baseball Bat Beating Begins For Son, Father Awaits Trial

The first of two trials in the murder of a Romeoville man allegedly by a father and son began in a Will County Courtroom on Monday. The “Chicago Tribune” reports 19-year-old Adam Ballard is accused of first degree murder in the 2014 baseball bat beating of 55-year old Richard Pollack. Prosecutors said the fatal beating was sparked by a car burglary days earlier. Adam Ballard who was 15 at the time, broke into car of Pollack’s son. When the son tried to get his stuff back, a confrontation ensued. Adam Ballard and his dad Mark Ballard allegedly returned with friends and baseball bats. The trial continues today. The father’s trial date has yet to be determined. Both father and son face between 20 and 60 years in prison.