Trial Of Former Illinois House Speaker’s Top Aide Is Underway

August 9, 2023 3:11PM CDT
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

The federal perjury trial of the longtime chief of staff for former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is underway. Tim Mapes is accused of lying under oath to a grand jury in order to obstruct a federal investigation into alleged illegal activities by Madigan and others. The defendant has pleaded not guilty to charges related to allegations of perjury and obstruction. If Mapes is convicted he could face 20 years on the obstruction charge and five years on the false declaration offense.

