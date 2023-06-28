Trial of former Joliet Police Officer underway

The felony trial of a former Joliet Police Officer is underway at the Will County Courthouse. Erin Zilka is facing charges of felony aggravated DUI after allegedly driving her vehicle into a truck that had been disabled on I-55 and Rt. 30 back on January 19th.

That accident left the passenger 33-year-old Charles Schauer, an off duty Berwyn Police Officer, dead. Erin Zilka had been with the Joliet Police Department for seven years prior to the accident and had joined Joliet from the Shorewood Police where she had been for six years prior.

This is a developing story.