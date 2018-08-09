Tribune Media Kills Sinclair Deal
By Evan Bredeson
|
Aug 9, 2018 @ 2:09 PM
FILE - In this April 26, 2006 file photo, flags wave along Michigan Ave. Bridge outside the Chicago Tribune Tower in a Chicago. Lenders who said Monday, April 12, 2010, they are owed more than $3.6 billion by Tribune Co. are calling a purported global settlement that the media company announced last week "dead on arrival."(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

The parent company of WGN-TV is withdrawing from a proposed multi-million dollar merger with Sinclair Broadcast Group. Tribune Media officials announced today that it was filing a lawsuit against Sinclair for breach of contract. The company claims the Maryland-based firm engaged in unnecessarily aggressive and protracted talks. The announcement brings to an end the proposed three-point-nine-billion-dollar deal that would have allowed Sinclair to acquire Tribune Media’s 42 television stations and other properties.

