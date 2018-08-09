Tribune Media Kills Sinclair Deal

The parent company of WGN-TV is withdrawing from a proposed multi-million dollar merger with Sinclair Broadcast Group. Tribune Media officials announced today that it was filing a lawsuit against Sinclair for breach of contract. The company claims the Maryland-based firm engaged in unnecessarily aggressive and protracted talks. The announcement brings to an end the proposed three-point-nine-billion-dollar deal that would have allowed Sinclair to acquire Tribune Media’s 42 television stations and other properties.
