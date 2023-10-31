Trick or Treat Hours In Will County Plus WJOL’s Jeff Nordeen’s Amazing Costume

The City of Joliet trick-or-treating hours are from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Most villages and cities within Will County are keeping to those hours with a few exceptions.

Mokena and Crest Hill trick-or-treat hours is 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., while New Lenox is 4:30 to 7 p.m.

The Village of Manhattan is 3 to 8 p.m., Plainfield is 4 to 8 p.m. and Romeoville is 3 to 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, check out WJOL meteorologist Jeff Nordeen’s costume for Halloween.

The costume below is his Halo Spartan Armor from this past weekend. From the video game Halo, a brand of Super Soldiers in the year 2552 were made to fight off a alien race known as the covenant. His Spartan is named Spartan-053 Jeff.

It took him a year to make the costume made out of Foam cut out piece by piece, molded and shaped by using heat. It’s painted and then extras were added like lights and a microphone and speaker so people can hear him.