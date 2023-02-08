Trio Arrested After Early Morning Traffic Stop in Joliet

Photo: Will County ADF (L to R: Tyquereius Morgan, Derrion Blankenship, Jarod Page)

Joliet Police made three arrests after a traffic stop on Tuesday morning. It was at 3:10 AM, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of Western Avenue after authorities recognized the driver, Derrion Blankenship, and knew he had an active arrest warrant.

Blankenship exited the vehicle as officers approached and placed him into custody without incident. Loose prescription pills in Blankenship’s pocket were discovered after a search was completed.

Tyqreius Morgan and Jarod Page were identified as passengers in the car. During the traffic stop, Officers observed a 5.56 rifle in plain view inside of the vehicle.

Officers searched the vehicle and also located a 9mm handgun. Both recovered firearms were located where Morgan and Page had just been seated.

The rifle’s serial number appeared to have been defaced. Morgan and Page were placed into custody without incident. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Derrion Blankenship has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and a Will County Arrest Warrant.

Tyqreius Morgan was charged with aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Defacing Identification Mark of Firearm.

Jarod Page was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition.