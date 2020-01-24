Trio Steals $10K In Merchandise From Oak Brook Apple Store
Authorities are searching for three-men accused of stealing ten-thousand-dollars’ worth of merchandise from an Apple Store in west suburban Oak Brook. Police say the suspects grabbed ten iPhones from the store in Oakbrook Center on Wednesday and ran out of the business. They took off in a four-door Lincoln with Ohio plates. Investigators have released surveillance video stills of the suspects.