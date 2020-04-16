Triple-A Offers Free Service For Healthcare Workers And First Responders
In an effort to give back to those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic Triple-A Chicago Motor Club is now offering free AAA Roadside Assistance to all healthcare workers and first responders in the Chicago area.
Healthcare workers and first responders in the Chicago area can receive free AAA services including towing, tire changes, fuel delivery, battery service, jump starts, and lockout service until April 30th , regardless of whether they are AAA members.
Eligible non-members can call 833-222-3284 to receive these free AAA Roadside Assistance services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.