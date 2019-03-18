Trooper Wounded, Suspect Killed In I-55 Shootout
By Evan Bredeson
|
Mar 18, 2019 @ 2:15 PM

The Illinois State Police say a wounded trooper is expected to live after a weekend shootout that left a suspect dead. It happened about 3:45 a.m. on Saturday. The State Police say the suspect carjacked someone in Glen Carbon, in the Metro East, and then jumped on to I-55. A few miles later the suspect crashed, got out of the car, ran, then turned and fired on the Trooper. The State Police say the Trooper shot and killed the suspect, and was wounded in the process.

