Millions of people could be in the path of another big storm. A hurricane watch has been posted for Florida’s Panhandle and Big Bend regions as Tropical Storm Michael churns midway between Cozumel, Mexico and the western tip of Cuba with top winds up to 70 miles an hour. Michael is expected to move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico this evening and is forecast to be near or at major hurricane strength when it reaches the northeastern Gulf tomorrow night and Wednesday.