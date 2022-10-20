Troy 30-C offers online “Internet Safety for Families” workshop for community Online registration now available

Troy Community School District 30-C is offering a free online workshop for area parents on how to keep children safe online.

The workshop is called, “Internet Safety for Families,” and registration is now open at www.troy30c.org/staysafeonline .

The event will be held Wednesday, October 26, at 7 p.m.

It is being coordinated by Troy Educational Technology Coordinator Sarah Wells and Troy Safety and Security Coordinator Jeff Bean.

“Now more than ever, children are growing up with technology, but not necessarily growing into it,” Wells explained. “The goal of this parent workshop is to arm families with suggestions on setting healthy boundaries and using technology in a safe way.”

This is open to the whole community and not just Troy parents.