Troy 30-C School District Hires New Safety and Security Coordinator

From left, Jeff Bean, Mark Griglione and Dr. Paul Schrik

Troy 30-C School District is getting a new Safety and Security Coordinator. Jeff Bean says that a new security system called Bluepoint Alert Solutions will be in every Troy school. Bluepoint is very similar to a fire alarm system. If there is an intruder or if there is a medical emergency, it directs police and fire specifically to where the alarm was pulled.

A lot of school districts have Bluepoint in place which is a Chicago-based company.

Bean will not only check out the school buildings for safety but also where the buses are kept and the IT buildings. But there will be no officers stationed at the schools.

Bean was a Woodridge police officer and served as a D.A.R.E. officer with the Woodridge School District 68. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in law enforcement administration from Western Illinois University.

Also in our WJOL studios this morning is Superintendent Dr. Paul Schrik, and Troy School Board President Mark Griglione.