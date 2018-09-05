Troy 30-C Schools Get New Playgrounds

Pre-Kindergarten students in Troy School District 30-C now have two new playgrounds at two schools. Troy Shorewood and Troy Heritage Trail Elementary Schools were the recipients of the new playgrounds. Basketball hoop winches were installed at Troy Cronin Elementary School, and improvements were made to the gymnasium floor at Troy Middle School and to the terrazzo hallway in the original section of Troy Shorewood Elementary School. Troy Director of Building and Grounds, Tim Wojnarowski, said student drop-off and pick-up areas at Troy Cronin were also reorganized for student safety, and the walking path at Troy Craughwell was paved. Repairs were also made on Troy Hofer’s baseball field. A large classroom at Troy Middle School was also divided into two new spaces, according to Wojnarowski. Other district upgrades, including some repaving, interior painting and life safety repairs were made over the summer, as well.