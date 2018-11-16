Troy 30-C Schools Rank High in New ESSA Report

Every Troy Community School District 30-C school has been designated as either “exemplary” or “commendable” in the recently-released Illinois State Board of Education Report Card.

Two of the district’s schools – Troy Middle School and Troy Shorewood Elementary School – were classified as exemplary, which is the top designation and consists of the top 10 percent of schools statewide that have no underperforming student groups.

The district’s other five schools – Troy Craughwell Elementary, Troy Heritage Trail Elementary, Troy Cronin Elementary, Troy Hofer Elementary and William B. Orenic Intermediate School – were designated as commendable, which is the second highest achievement level.

This is the first year the ESSA designations were issued, as required by the federal Every Student Succeeds Act, or ESSA, which is a law that applies to all American public schools. It is designed to close academic achievement gaps by recognizing students who need additional assistance and resources.

The designations are made by analyzing the proficiency tests PARCC, SAT and DLM-AA, as well as student growth, English language progress and chronic student absenteeism numbers.

“The ESSA accountability system provides a comprehensive evaluation of the work our school staff do to create student success,” Troy 30-C Superintendent Dr. Todd Koehl said. “We are very proud of our staff and students for their hard work and perseverance.”