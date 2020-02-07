Troy 30-C Spelling Bee Winners Announced
Troy School District 30-C Spelling Bee winners are, from left, Sara Viamonte (3rd place), Elijah Zamoras (1st place) and Damian Kuziel (2nd place).
Troy Middle School seventh-grader Elijah Zamoras was the big winner in Troy Community School District 30-C’s Spelling Bee this year, coming in first place with the correct spelling of the word, “vortices.” Elijah has long been a good speller, taking runner-up in last year’s competition as a sixth-grader.
Fellow T.M.S. seventh-grader Damian Kuziel took 2nd place, and Sara Viamonte, a William B. Orenic Intermediate School sixth-grader, placed 3rd.
The victory was achieved in just seven rounds, with eight spellers competing.
According to Coach Dr. Barbara Will-Henn, both Elijah and Damian lost their word in Round 5, with Elijah misspelling, “tabasco,” and Damian misspelling, “exposure,” but Elijah eventually took the lead.
He will represent Troy at the Will County Spelling Bee on March 10 at Lockport East High School. That winner there will continue to Maryland for the 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee, May 24-29.