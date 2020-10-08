Troy 30-C Teacher Recognized for Excellence in Music Education
Troy 30-C band instructor Jennifer Carlton, second from left, was one of the Illinois teachers honored as an outstanding music educator this year.
Jennifer Carlton, band teacher at William B. Orenic Intermediate School and Troy Middle School, has received a 2020 Chicagoland Outstanding Music Educator Award and was recently recognized for the achievement at the annual presentation of the awards. Carlton was also recognized for the honor in the Fall 2020 Chicagoland edition of the publication, “Quarter Notes.”
The award is a tribute to music educators who set the standard for excellence in their profession. Recipients were nominated by their peers and selected by a panel of previous winners. This year’s awards honored seven music educators – two college professors and five K-12 teachers. Carlton was also the recipient of the 2012 Illinois Grade School Music Association Barbara Buehlman Young Conductor’s Award.
William B. Orenic Intermediate School and Troy Middle School are Troy Community School District 30-C schools.