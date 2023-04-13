Troy 30-C to host Kids’ Day Festival

A local school district will host free event for the whole community later this month. Troy 30-C will host a Kids’ Day Festival on Saturday, April 22nd.

This family friendly activity features taekwondo, petting zoo, pony rides, magicians, balloon art, inflatables, face painting, touch-a-truck, Troy 30-C preschool information and much more

The first 200 kids present, ages 15 and under, will receive a ticket to build their own teddy bears. The first 250 kids, ages 15 and under, will receive a free ice cream, and the next 200 will receive a free candy treat.

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Touch-a-Truck sponsored by the Joliet Fire Department, Shorewood Police Department and the Troy 30-C Bus Transportation

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Sarah’s Pony Rides Petting zoo and pony rides

Inflatables Including obstacle courses and sports-themed activities, by Fun Bounces Rental

Troy 30-C Preschool information and craft

Balloon Art, by Boonz Balloonz

Cub Scouts Pack 256

11:30 PM – 12:00 PM

Martial arts demonstration, with live Taekwondo interactive show

12:00 PM -1:00 PM

El Mago Magic Show

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Whimsy Face Painting

1:00 PM – 1:30 PM

Dance Party with Bluey

All day, while supplies last:

Popcorn, snow cones, cotton candy, flavored water/aguas frescas, on-site raffles

The Troy 30-C Kids’ Day Festival will take place on Saturday, April 22nd from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM along the track field behind Troy Middle School at 5800 Theodore Street in Plainfield.