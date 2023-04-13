Troy 30-C to host Kids’ Day Festival
A local school district will host free event for the whole community later this month. Troy 30-C will host a Kids’ Day Festival on Saturday, April 22nd.
This family friendly activity features taekwondo, petting zoo, pony rides, magicians, balloon art, inflatables, face painting, touch-a-truck, Troy 30-C preschool information and much more
The first 200 kids present, ages 15 and under, will receive a ticket to build their own teddy bears. The first 250 kids, ages 15 and under, will receive a free ice cream, and the next 200 will receive a free candy treat.
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Touch-a-Truck sponsored by the Joliet Fire Department, Shorewood Police Department and the Troy 30-C Bus Transportation
11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
- Sarah’s Pony Rides Petting zoo and pony rides
- Inflatables Including obstacle courses and sports-themed activities, by Fun Bounces Rental
- Troy 30-C Preschool information and craft
- Balloon Art, by Boonz Balloonz
- Cub Scouts Pack 256
11:30 PM – 12:00 PM
- Martial arts demonstration, with live Taekwondo interactive show
12:00 PM -1:00 PM
- El Mago Magic Show
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
- Whimsy Face Painting
1:00 PM – 1:30 PM
- Dance Party with Bluey
All day, while supplies last:
- Popcorn, snow cones, cotton candy, flavored water/aguas frescas, on-site raffles
The Troy 30-C Kids’ Day Festival will take place on Saturday, April 22nd from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM along the track field behind Troy Middle School at 5800 Theodore Street in Plainfield.