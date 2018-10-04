Troy Band & Choir Students Chosen for ILMEA Junior Music Festival

Several Troy Community School District 30-C band and choir students earned a spot this year in the ILMEA Junior Music Festival. Top from left: Myles Shackelford, Alexa Deuter, Joel Klima, Nathan Twombly, Wilson McGuire, Lidia Kuziel, Miah Vaandering and Derrick Neal. Middle row: Austin Brown, Cameron Rhymes, Angela Conde, Maegan Gualberto, Band Directors Jennifer Carlton and William Goetz, and Choir Director Kelsey Hagan. Front from left: Callie Kranz, Anthony Heald, Kim Garcia, Noelle Klima. Not pictured: Zinnia Manning and Julien Wood.

Eighteen Troy Middle School band and choir students made this year’s cut for the esteemed Illinois Music Educators Association’s District 1 Junior Music Festival. The honor allows the students to participate in the November festival at Lincoln-Way Central High School. According to Band Director Jennifer Carlton, being chosen from such a large group of competitors is an honor and a great opportunity. “Preparing a difficult piece of music and performing it in front of a judge really takes a lot of courage and determination,” Carlton said. “We are so proud of all of our students who put in the time and effort to audition for this event. Even though not everybody who auditioned made it into ILMEA, they are all better musicians now for going through the process.”

The Troy Middle School band members selected are second-year ILMEA member Austin Brown (French horn), Angela Conde (percussion), Alexa Deuter (flute), Kim Garcia (bass clarinet), Anthony Heald (euphonium), second-year member Noelle Klima (flute), Joel Klima (clarinet), Callie Kranz (clarinet), Lidia Kuziel (clarinet), Wilson McGuire (trombone), Derrick Neal (trombone), Cameron Rhymes (percussion), second-year member Myles Shackelford (percussion), Nathan Twombly (trombone) and Miah Vaandering (trombone).

Troy Middle School choir members selected are Maegan Gualberto (alto), second-year ILMEA member Zinnia Manning (alto) and second-year member Julien Wood (tenor). Band directors are William Goetz and Jennifer Carlton. The choir director is Kelsey Hagan.