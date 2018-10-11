Troy Band Students Members of Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra and Metropolitan Youth Symphony Orchestra

Troy Middle School band students Noelle Klima and Sam Coffee are members of the 2018-2019 seasons in the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Metropolitan Youth Symphony Orchestra, respectively.

Two Troy Middle School 7th grade band students made the cuts this year for the 2018-2019 seasons of two prestigious orchestral bands.

Flutist Noelle Klima is now a member of the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra, and tuba player Sam Coffey is a member of the Metropolitan Youth Symphony Orchestra.

“I’m really proud of these two for seeking out opportunities to play in addition to their commitment to the Troy Band,” Troy Band Director William Goetz said. “Working with other directors and young instrumentalists is going to make them more well-rounded musicians.”

The Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra serves more than 600 students ages 6-18, with four orchestras and chamber music. Its students also receive instruction from some of Chicago’s most respected professional musicians and perform in such concert halls as the Symphony Center Orchestra Hall.

Upcoming performances include its Symphony Orchestra Fall Community Concert on November 4 at a location to be announced and on November 18 at the Symphony Center Orchestra Hall.

The Metropolitan Youth Symphony Orchestra consists of junior high and high school band students from Joliet and 21 surrounding communities, as well as students from Lewis University and Joliet Junior College. The orchestra seeks to challenge talented young musicians to perform repertoire of a wide veriety of styles and historical periods.

Troy Middle School is a Troy Community 30-C School District school.