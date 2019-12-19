Troy Craughwell Parent Group Sponsors Giving Tree for Teachers
Troy Craughwell Elementary School Principal Kathy Barker and PAC volunteer and Troy Community School District 30-C school board member Sabrina Price with the school’s Giving Tree.
The Parent Activities Council, PAC, of Troy Craughwell Elementary School, sponsored a Giving Tree this year, designed to benefit teachers and their classrooms in 2020. Teachers were asked to submit a wish list of items for their classrooms, which were written on paper apples and hung on the Giving Tree near the school’s office. Parents and others could pick an apple from the tree and purchase the items to grant the wishes of the teachers. Gift requests included books, games, Legos, wooden puzzles, stamp sets and Play-Doh. Among other activities this year, the Craughwell PAC also worked with P.E. teacher Nicole Koenig to raise dollars through a Y-Tie fundraiser to add components to the school’s gymnasium climbing wall.