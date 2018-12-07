Troy Craughwell’s New Kindness Club Making a Difference in School, Community

Troy Craughwell Elementary School’s brand new Kindness Club has already been making a big difference in the school, uplifting spirits of the students and staff, with plans to brighten the days of community members, as well.

Teacher Kelsey Hackworth and social worker Alyson Capriotti began the club this year after Principal Kathy Barker added the tenet of being kind to the school’s rules of being respectful, responsible and peaceful.

“We believe that even the smallest act of kindness can make a big difference in the lives of the students and families we work with,” Capriotti said.

One of the first things Craughwell’s Kindness Club, which is for 4th graders, began was to chalk messages of encouragement at the school’s entrance so that students and staff would see them as they entered the building. They also created cards for veterans and greeted those who attended the school’s Veterans Day Assembly.

Each week, the students also leave messages of kindness in teachers’ classrooms. The club also made kindness rocks that students will “plant” throughout the community.

Future plans include making holiday placemats for Meals on Wheels recipients with the Troy Cronin Elementary School Leadership Club, visiting nearby assisted living centers and nursing homes, making a kindness mural for their school and reading stories about kindness to younger Craughwell students.

The students in the club said they love it. Stephanie Adams enjoys several aspects of the club.

“I like to share kind messages through the school and make everybody happy,” she said, “and you get to learn about other people because some of them are not in my class.”

Caden Ancel enjoys placing the notes of encouragement in classrooms and painting the rocks. His messages on his rock read, “You rock,” and, “You got this.”

“I hope it’s picked up by someone and they read all of it,” he said.

Peyton Ford enjoys giving warm messages to those who might need it, as well as being in a club where she can be herself.

Ronak Verma thinks the club is a great place to share kindness and is happy he made the decision to join the club.

Troy Craughwell Elementary School is a Troy Community School District 30-C school.