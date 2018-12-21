Troy Cronin students donate proceeds from hot cocoa sales to charity

Troy Cronin Elementary School students Emily Matamoros and Izabela Srygler help their class sell hot cocoa for a fundraiser in December.

Special education students in Andrea Leverso West’s kindergarten-second grade class at Troy Cronin Elementary School ran a service project in December and used the proceeds for toys for children served by Guardian Angel Community Services in Joliet.

The students sold hot cocoa to other students and staff in an event they called, “Cocoa for kids where marshmallows make a difference.”

In addition to serving the community as a fundraiser, the event allowed the students to learn about chocolate, how cocoa is made and the basic value of dollars and quarters. They worked together on every part of the project, including developing the idea, implementing the plan, organizing donations and using computers to make advertisements, signs and menus.

At the event, the students were given such jobs as greeters, bus boys, order-takers, photographers, deliverers and “cocoaristas.”

“It was truly a wonderful day that brought cheer to students, staff and the community,” West said.

Troy Cronin Elementary School is a Troy Community School District 30-C school.