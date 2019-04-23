Troy Girls Bowling Team places 2nd; Boys place 5th

Troy Middle School Girls Bowling Team placed 2nd at State competition. From left: Coach Julie Brandolino, Allie Siedlecki, Gracie French, Alyssa Van Meter, Maddie Millsaps, Malaya Chavez and Coach Warwick.

The Troy Middle School Girls Bowling Team placed second at this year’s IESA State Bowling Competition, and one of its members – Malaya Chavez – broke two IESA records to become this year’s Girls Bowling State Individual Champion.

Malaya broke the record for the highest first day 4-game series score, at 897. She also had the highest overall 10-game series of 2200, averaging 220 for 10 games.

“I am so proud of Malaya’s accomplishments this season,” Coach Julie Brandolino said. “She has been a part of the Troy program for four years, and she puts her whole heart into her bowling as an individual and as a teammate. She kept her head in the game and made the shots she needed to become the individual champion.”

Other members of the team did well, also. Alyssa VanMeter, 7th grade, medaled in 7th place with a 185 average; Maddie Millsaps, 8th grade, averaged 159 for 34th place; Gracie French, 7th grade, averaged 157 for 37th place; and the alternate was Allie Siedlecki, 8th grade.

There were 150 girls from several school districts who competed individually at the event.

The Troy Middle School Boys Bowling Team did well, also, placing 5th at state.

Individually, Victor Antomez, 8th grade, medaled in 12th place with a 190 average; Ryan Rivera, 8th grade, averaged 168 for 45th place; Bryce Jinks, 7thgrade, averaged 165 for 47th place; and Thomas Fellows, 7th grade, averaged 145 for 67th place. The alternate was Nicholas MacDonald, 8th grade.

There were 160 boys who competed individually at the event.

Troy School District 30-C also took two William B. Orenic Intermediate School bowlers to state competition. Tyler MacDonald, 6th grade, averaged 162 for 51st place, and Samantha French, 5th grade, finished 89th.

“I am so proud of the teamwork, sportsmanship and dedication these athletes showed to themselves, each other, the coaches, the other bowlers and their families,” Brandolino said. “I am so proud to be a part of the Troy bowling family.”