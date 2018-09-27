Troy Girls’ Softball Team finishes 3rd in State

The Troy Girls’ Softball Team finished 3rd in State at the IESA Tournament this fall. Back from left: Coach Kelly Papesh, Megan Slavicek, Samantha Patrick, Brooke Schwall, Cate Alstott, Mya Millsaps, Jamie Daniels, Coach Kaylie Davis. Front from left: Jessica Cole, Madison Millsaps, Madison Patrick, Avery Houlihan, Rylee Boyd, Ava Nurczyk.

The Troy School District 30-C Girls’ Softball Team took 3rd in State at the Class AA IESA Championship Series in September. The games were played at Champion Fields in Normal, IL.

“We are very proud to have made history for the Troy softball program,” said Coach Kelly Papesh. “Winning a Regional Championship was something that we had never done prior to this season. A Sectional Championship, a trip to the IESA State Finals, and bringing home a 3rd place trophy only makes the season that much more special. It was definitely a fun and memorable journey.

“I commend the girls and all of their heart and dedication this season. These girls take care of each other on the field as players and teammates and off the field as friends. It really is a great bunch of young ladies to be around.”

Papesh added that she and Coach Kaylie Davis are grateful for all the support the team has received during their season, including from Troy administration and staff, parents and families and extended friends.

“We were honored to represent the Troy 30C District,” she said.

Troy Director of Athletics and Activities, Meagan DeGroot, said the team was impressive.

“The girls have amazing talent, and they are leaders on and off the field,” she said. “I have never seen a more exciting game than the Sectional Championship game. This team makes every play count, and I could not be more happy for them and what they accomplished this season. Coaches Papesh and Davis were great leaders for the girls, and I am so excited to see what the future holds for the team next year and for those players going into high school.”