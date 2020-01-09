Troy Middle School 8th Grade Girls Basketball Team 2nd in State
The Troy Middle School 8th grade Girls Basketball Team placed 2nd in the state this year. Here, with Coach Serena Cruz, right, and Assistant Coach Matt Stortz, left.
The Troy Middle School 8th Grade Girls Basketball Team placed 2nd in the state after wrapping up its season at Macon Meridian High School, competing for the IESA 4A State Championship. The team played Alton Middle School on December 19 for its final game of the season, with a win by Alton. The team ended the season with a 25-3 record.
“This year, it was really about the journey,” said Coach Serena Cruz. “These girls improved over the course of the year. I think the lessons learned about teamwork, persistence and hard work were priceless, and the memories they made are forever. Playing for the state championship was the goal, and they achieved that goal by working hard and trusting the process. This group of girls left their legacy and set the bar high for years to come.”
Troy Athletic and Activities Director Meagan DeGroot said the state final was a well-fought game.
“The Troy 8th Grade Girls Basketball Team has been fun to watch over the past four years,” DeGroot said. “They are not only good athletes, but good students, as well. They work really well together on and off the court, which has helped them to bond and to get to this level of play. I am excited to continue to watch them in the future at the high school level.”
Back-to-back victories against Thomas Middle School and Ingersoll Middle School by the Troy Trojans at state games on December 14 advanced the team to the state finals. Prior to the state competitions, the team defeated Minooka Junior High School 44-32 for the Sectional win and won over Bolingbrook Humphrey 42-27 in the Regional finals. Team members are Peyton Darguzis, Anna Godina, Avery Houlihan, Christina Keoborakot, Sydney Lukancic, Aniela Machalski, Alaya Redditt, Maleena Rhoden, Serena Ruiz, Brooke Schwall and Maziah Shelton. The team’s Coach is Serena Cruz, and Assistant Coach is Matt Stortz.