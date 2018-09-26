Troy Middle School to Make Additions to School Greenhouse with Grant

Troy Middle School Science Capstone teacher Dr. Barbara Will-Henn, center, with TMS Principal Renee Marski and Dwain Ackermann, of Ackerman Insurance Group, who donated $500 through the Meemic Foundation for the Future of Education that will go toward a science project in Will-Henn’s classroom and for the school’s Garden and Science Clubs.

Students at Troy Middle School this year will be able to better learn about plant science after Meemic Insurance and Foundation Advocate, Dwain Ackerman, delivered a $500 Meemic Foundation for the Future of Education grant to the school’s Science Capstone Exploratory teacher, Dr. Barbara Will-Henn. The district recently erected an 8’x12’ greenhouse on school property, and the additional funding will allow purchases of a hydrating system, growing benches, trellising, pots, seeds and other items. With them, Dr. Will-Henn said students in the school’s Garden and Science Clubs, as well as students in science classes, will be able to grow edible plants from seed to harvest. They will learn soil science, seed science, propagation, names and functions of plant parts, what plants need to grow and survive, the life cycle of plants, plant taxonomy and garden design. Students may also carry out botanical experiments and draw conclusions from their research.