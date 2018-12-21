Troy Preschool Program hosts Open House

The Troy Preschool Program will be hosting an Open House for new families that are considering preschool on Saturday, January 12 at 10 a.m. The open house will be held at Troy Cronin Elementary School, 210 E. Black Road, Shorewood, and will include a short presentation and a tour of classrooms.

On Friday, January 18, the Troy Preschool Program will hold free developmental screenings for children ages 3-5. Screening is the first step to enrollment in the program. If your child will be 3 or 4 by September 1, 2019, and you would like them in preschool, please call for a screening appointment. We will also screen children birth through age 3 through parent questionnaires.

To schedule a screening appointment or for more information, call (815) 577-7315. Additional information about the Troy School District 30-C Preschool Program can be found athttp://troy30cpreschool.weebly.com/.