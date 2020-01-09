      Weather Alert

Troy Preschool Program Offers Open House, Screenings

Jan 9, 2020 @ 12:09pm

The Troy Community School District 30-C preschool program is offering two events for area parents in January.

Troy Preschool Open House

 When: Wednesday, January 22, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Troy Cronin Elementary School, 210 E. Black Road, Shorewood

Details: Invitation for parents to learn about the rewarding and enriching preschool offerings at Troy. Families who attend the Open House can see a short presentation, ask questions, explore classrooms and learn how Troy partners with families to foster a love of learning. We are dedicated to preparing children – academically, socially, emotionally and physically – for future learning and life.

For more information: Call (815) 577-7315

