Troy Preschool Program Offers Open House, Screenings
The Troy Community School District 30-C preschool program is offering two events for area parents in January.
Troy Preschool Open House
When: Wednesday, January 22, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Troy Cronin Elementary School, 210 E. Black Road, Shorewood
Details: Invitation for parents to learn about the rewarding and enriching preschool offerings at Troy. Families who attend the Open House can see a short presentation, ask questions, explore classrooms and learn how Troy partners with families to foster a love of learning. We are dedicated to preparing children – academically, socially, emotionally and physically – for future learning and life.
For more information: Call (815) 577-7315