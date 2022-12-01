Troy School District 30-C named one of the Best Public School Districts in Will County District received Readers’ Choice Award

Troy Community School District 30-C has been named one of the Best Public School Districts in Will County. The honor was given through the 2022 Herald-News Best of Will County Readers’ Choice Awards. Results were based on community members who voted in September.

The district was honored for the recognition at a ceremony held November 29 at Syl’s Chophouse in Rockdale. Troy 30-C School Board President Mark Griglione and Board Member Jerry Bene were in attendance.

“We are very excited to have been recognized as one of the Best Public School Districts in Will County,” said Superintendent Dr. Paul Schrik, “and we appreciate all of the hard work of our students, staff, families and of our board of education that led to this success.”

Troy Community School District 30-C is a Pre-K through Grade 8 district consisting of five elementary schools, one intermediate school and one middle school. It educates students in parts of Shorewood, Joliet, Channahon, Crest Hill and unincorporated Troy Township.

The district is very proud of its dedicated staff, enthusiastic students and their parents, and of its many stellar educational and extracurricular programs.