Troy Schools to Hold Coffee with the Superintendent
The community is invited to drop by for coffee and donuts with Dr. Todd Koehl, superintendent of Troy Community School District 30-C, on Thursday, March 5, 9-10 a.m.
The district’s spring “Coffee with the Superintendent” is a time parents, residents, business owners and other interested parties can meet the superintendent in an informal setting to ask questions or just chat about the district’s schools. There is no structured agenda, and those interested can drop in any time during the hour.
The event will also be attended by Troy Executive Director of Teaching and Learning, Anne Gmazel, and Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Assessment, Dr. Kristin Johnson. It will be held at the Don D. Bacon Administration Center, 5800 W. Theodore Street, Door 10, behind Troy Middle School. This is the last of two coffee events the district will host this school year.