Troy Shorewood Students Lead Clothing Drive, Kindness Challenge

Jan 29, 2020 @ 11:50am
Troy Shorewood Student Ambassadors led a kindness challenge during the month of December and a clothing drive to benefit MorningStar Mission. Here, they pose with a poster of the Grinch, which is covered with acts of kindness notes.

Troy Shorewood Elementary School Student Ambassadors led a clothing drive for MorningStar Mission – a homeless shelter in Joliet – and a school-wide Kindness Challenge during the month of December. The Shorewood Student Ambassadors is a group of fourth grade students that works to benefit the school and the community. Members serve as equal leaders, with each member having an opportunity to run a meeting and help set goals. In addition to the clothing drive, students created a Kindness Calendar with suggestions for everyday undertakings students could do to make the school and the students’ homes and community a kinder place. Troy Shorewood students would write notes describing their acts of kindness and post the notes on top of a poster of the Grinch. Shorewood Student Ambassador sponsors are teachers Kristin McGuire and Becky Lara. Troy Shorewood Elementary School is a Troy Community School District 30-C school.

