Troy Special Olympics Basketball Team heading to State
The Troy Special Olympics Basketball is headed to the 2020 Special Olympics State Basketball competition in March.
The Troy School District 30-C Special Olympics Basketball Team is headed to state competition after taking first place and the gold medal at the Special Olympics Basketball Region B Tournament in January.
The team earned the right to advance to the state competition after defeating the Oswego Wildcats with a final score of 16-12.
“Our athletes have really worked hard this year learning plays and building their teamwork,” Coach Nicolle Oldenburg said. “Both our tournament games were nail-biters, but our athletes persevered and took home the gold.”
Team members are Zoe Barnes, Leah Coleman, Gabe Compton, Griffyn Gale, Michael Horn, Jo Mindeman, Christian Muench, Isaiah Oshin, Natalie Otte, Josie Pearson, Johnny Prystalski, and Jadeyn Tinajero. They attend Troy Middle School, William B. Orenic Intermediate School, Troy Cronin Elementary School and Guiding Light Academy.
Coaches are Nicolle Oldenburg, Mary Kate Beutel, Lawson Sizemore and Gillian Dorman, with volunteers Karen Storcz, Kate Cannova, Rachel Violetto and Amanda Bielawski.
The 2020 Special Olympics State Basketball Competition will be held at Illinois State University March 13-15.