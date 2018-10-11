Troy to hold Coffee with the Superintendent

Troy Community School District 30-C will host “Coffee with the Superintendent” on Thursday, November 1, 9-10 a.m. at the Don D. Bacon Administration Center, 5800 W. Theodore Street, Door 10, behind Troy Middle School.

The event will be an informal time to drop in and meet Superintendent Dr. Todd Koehl for a chat or to ask questions about the district. Troy Executive Director of Teaching and Learning Anne Gmazel will be there, as well.

The event is open to parents, community members and staff. There is no structured agenda, and those interested can drop in any time during the hour. Coffee and donuts will be served.

This will be the first of two coffee events with administrators that the district will host this school year. The second will be March 2, 2019.

For additional information, call the Troy District Office at (815) 577-6760.