Troy Township Partnered with Shorewood Kiwanis Club

Troy Township partnered with the local Shorewood Kiwanis Club in collecting new toys and gift cards to help children with cancer. The Shorewood Kiwanis Club toy drive was during the month of July. Troy Township was one of five donation sites. The toys and gift cards collected at Troy Township were generously donated by our Troy Seniors and local citizens, employees, Elected Officials of Troy Township, Troy Fire Protection District, and the Village of Shorewood Police Department! It was a great community effort!

Troy Township collected over $1,000.00 worth of toys and gift cards for this great cause. Shorewood Kiwanis Club delivered all the gifts to the Pediatric Oncology Treasure Chest Foundation in Orland Park, IL. Troy Township wants to extend a big Thank You to everyone who donated and participated in the toy drive!

For more information on how to help and become involved with the Treasure Chest please visit: www.treasurechest.org. To learn more about Shorewood Kiwanis Club go to: https://www.shorewoodilkiwanis.org/.

Troy Township Community Center is located at 25448 W. Seil Road in Shorewood. The Community Center is open 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday – Friday.