Troy Township Seniors Collecting School Supplies

The Troy Township Seniors are collecting school supplies to give kids in our community a great start to the school year. All supplies collected will be donated to the Salvation Army and distributed through the Joliet Corps.

Needed items include but are not limited to backpacks, crayons, markers, pencils, erasers, notebooks & binders, calculators, and lunch bags.

Anyone interested in donating can drop off supplies before 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 16th at the Troy Township Community Center located at 25448 W. Seil Rd. in Shorewood. The Community Center is open 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday – Friday.

The Troy Township Seniors gather every Wednesday and Friday in the Community Center for friendship and fun. Participants also enjoy lunch courtesy of the Meals on Wheels program. For more information about the Troy Township Seniors program, visit www.troytownship.com/senior-activities or call Cindy at 815-744-1968.

