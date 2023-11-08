Troy Township Seniors Collecting Winter Coats

The Troy Township Seniors are partnering with the local Shorewood Kiwanis Club in collecting winter coats, gloves, hats, and socks to help less fortunate children and adults in our community. The donation drive starts November 13, 2023 and goes through January 31, 2024.

Needed items are new and gently used clean coats, hats, gloves and new socks for children and adults. Anyone interested in donating can drop off the items at the Troy Township Community Center located at 25448 W. Seil Rd. in Shorewood. The Community Center is open 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday – Friday.

For more information about Troy Township visit www.troytownship.com.