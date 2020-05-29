Troy Township to Open to the Public, with Restrictions, on Monday, June 1, 2020
As the State of Illinois moves into Phase 3 of the Governors Restore Illinois Plan, Troy Township offices will open to the public, with restrictions, starting Monday, June 1, 2020.
While we will be opening our doors to the public, it will be on a limited basis with restrictions. Therefore, you should always call the office first before coming in. There are many times when we will be able to assist you over the phone and a visit is not needed.
If visiting the office in person we have some very specific and important procedures that must be followed. Our office will be following social distancing guidelines for your safety, the safety of our other guests, and the safety of our employees.
For anyone wishing to visit our office in person:
- Do not come to the office if you are sick, have recently been sick, or have recently been around someone who is sick.
- Masks are required for all who enter. Please make sure to wear your mask properly before entering the building.
- Follow the instructions below and, upon entry to the building, follow all signs and instructions.
- Enter the building through the office entrance (south side of building, closest to Seil Rd.)
Different services require different procedures for visiting the office. Therefore, instructions are provided based on the service needed.
|Department
|Service
|Visiting Instructions
|Assessor’s Office
|Property Tax Exemption Renewals
|DO NOT COME TO THE OFFICE.
Call us at 815-744-5806 for more information.
|Assessor’s Office
|FIRST TIME APPLICATIONS for property tax exemptions, disabled veteran exemption with a change to disability status, property record card requests, assessment questions, appeal questions, etc.
|Call us at 815-744-5806 to see if we can assist you over the phone or via email. If needed, you can visit our office and will be assisted on a walk-in, first come first served basis. No appointment will be taken for assistance with completing this application. Only one person will be helped at a time. Expect to wait in line.
|Supervisor’s Office
|Durable medical equipment, handicapped placards, voter registration, notary services, financial or social service assistance or referrals, etc.
|BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. You MUST call 815-744-1963 to schedule your appointment. Specific arrival instructions will be given to you at the time of making your appointment.
Unfortunately, group activities in our Community Center remain suspended until further notice. We wish to thank you in advance for your patience and cooperation.