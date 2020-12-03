Trubisky To Start For Bears Against Lions Sunday
(AP Foto/Rick Osentoski)
Mitch Trubisky will remain the starting quarterback for the Bears when they host the Lions on Sunday. Trubisky made his first start in nine weeks in last Sunday night’s blowout loss to the Packers in Green Bay. He passed for 242 yards and three touchdowns but committed three costly turnovers. Trubisky says he is focused on building on the positives and improving his ball security. Chicago is looking to end a five-game losing streak. The Bears enter Sunday at 5-and-6, while Detroit is 4-and-7.