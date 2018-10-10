Trucker Charged In Tuesday’s Jackknifed Semi Crash On I-80

Alcohol played a role in yesterday’s jackknifed tractor trailer crash that shut down westbound I-80 just east of I-55. According to the Illinois State Police, a semi-tractor trailer lost control of his commercial vehicle and jackknifed into the center median ditch at around 4:30 p.m. The left lane was shut down until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Forty-eight-year old John Mulica of Orland Park was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was arrested for Driving under the Influence of Alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper lane usage.