1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Trucker Faces DUI Charges After Crashing Into St. Ignatius College Prep Bus

November 14, 2022 1:36PM CST
Share
Trucker Faces DUI Charges After Crashing Into St. Ignatius College Prep Bus
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

A semi-truck driver from Brooklyn, New York is accused of driving drunk when he crashed into a bus carrying a hockey team from Chicago’s St. Ignatius College Prep in Warsaw, Indiana. The suspect was arrested and is being held on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and causing great bodily harm. The crash happened Saturday night as the team was going to a hotel after competing in a hockey tournament. Sixteen students were hurt and three of them were taken to the hospital in critical condition. A mass for the team will be held this afternoon at the Church of the Holy Family.

 

Popular Posts

1

President to Deliver Speech In Joliet on Saturday
2

Fatal Crash on West Side Claims Life of Shorewood Man
3

Two Search Warrants Executed On City's East Side
4

Noontime Crash In Joliet
5

Major Makeover For Bolingbrook At I-55

Recent Posts