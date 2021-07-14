      Weather Alert

Truckers Parking and Napping In Joliet Strip Mall Parking Lot

Jul 14, 2021 @ 6:00am
Truckers parking and sleeping in the parking lot of Fresh Thyme in Joliet.

WJOL’s Fixer has been asked to help some Joliet residents with a truck parking issue. Trucks are not allowed to park in the Louis Joliet Mall parking lot. The signs prevents them from doing that so drivers of 18-wheelers have gotten creative and are now parking in the strip mall along Plainfield Road in front of the Mall. As this picture indicates on Sunday afternoon there were four drivers parked in front of Fresh Thyme and Bob’s Furniture with their engines running and shades pulled down in their cabs indicating there were sleeping inside.

WJOL’s Fixer will reach out to the City of Joliet to see if this is allowed per their ordinance.

