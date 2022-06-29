Trump-backed Miller Defeats Davis in Downstate Congressional Primary

Freshman U.S. Representative Mary Miller is the Republican nominee in the race for Illinois’ 15th District House seat. Miller defeated fellow incumbent Rodney Davis in yesterday’s primary. Miller was endorsed by former President Trump at a downstate rally over the weekend. During the same rally, Miller sparked controversy by calling the reversal of Roe v. Wade a “historic victory for white life.”
Giannoulias Wins Democratic Nomination In Secretary Of State Race
Alexi Giannoulias is celebrating after winning the Democratic nomination for Illinois secretary of state. The former Illinois Treasurer defeated several candidates in yesterday’s primary, including Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia. Giannoulias enters the November general election as the favorite over Republican nominee and state Representative Dan Brady, as well as downstate Libertarian candidate Jesse White.
Casten Tops Newman
U.S. Representative Sean Casten is the winner over fellow Representative Marie Newman. Casten beat out Newman in yesterday’s Democratic primary for Illinois’ 6th District in the Chicago area. Redistricting forced the incumbents to battle it out. Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau earned the Republican nomination in the 6th Congressional district and will face Casten in the November general election.