      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Trump Expected To Send Federal Agents To Chicago This Week

Jul 21, 2020 @ 12:39pm
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

President Trump is expected to send federal agents to Chicago this week in an attempt to combat violence in the city. The Chicago Tribune reports the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is planning to deploy about 150 agents to assist other federal law enforcement and Chicago police in crime-fighting efforts. Mayor Lightfoot said she is concerned about the possibility of the President sending feds to the city. Later, she sent Trump a letter, detailing ways the federal government could help the city to reduce violence, including gun safety reform, public safety support, community outreach and community investment. Demonstrators gathered at Federal Plaza downtown last night in protest of Trump’s plan to send federal agents.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington