Trump Expected To Send Federal Agents To Chicago This Week
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
President Trump is expected to send federal agents to Chicago this week in an attempt to combat violence in the city. The Chicago Tribune reports the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is planning to deploy about 150 agents to assist other federal law enforcement and Chicago police in crime-fighting efforts. Mayor Lightfoot said she is concerned about the possibility of the President sending feds to the city. Later, she sent Trump a letter, detailing ways the federal government could help the city to reduce violence, including gun safety reform, public safety support, community outreach and community investment. Demonstrators gathered at Federal Plaza downtown last night in protest of Trump’s plan to send federal agents.