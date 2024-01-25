1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Trump White House Official Peter Navarro Gets A 4-Month Sentence For Defying A house Jan. 6 Subpoena

January 25, 2024 12:46PM CST
FILE - Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as his legal team talk to members of the media outside the federal court in Washington, Aug. 31, 2022. Navarro is scheduled to stand trial in September on contempt of Congress charges filed after he refused to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. A judge set the September 5 trial date on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Another Trump White House official convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack has been sentenced to four months behind bars.

Peter Navarro was the second Trump aide convicted of contempt of Congress, after Steve Bannon, who also got four months but is free pending appeal.

Navarro served as a trade adviser under President Donald Trump and promoted the Republican’s baseless claims of voter fraud after he lost the 2020 election.

Navarro was found guilty of defying a subpoena for documents and a deposition from the House Jan. 6 committee and has vowed to appeal.

