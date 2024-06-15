Try trailside trivia or nighttime fishing during June Forest Preserve programs

Do you know how many flowers a bumblebee will visit? Test your nature knowledge while playing Trailside Trivia on June 20 under the shelter at Isle a la Cache Preserve in Romeoville.

Here are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the week of June 17. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Summer Solstice Paddle: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, June 20, Monee Reservoir, Monee Township. This recreational paddle will tour and explore the lake as the sun sets. End the night with a roaring fire and roast some s’mores. BYOB to toast the new season, beer or wine only. Tandem kayaks and canoes are available. Have your own kayak? Bring it out for a reduced fee. Ages 21 or older; $20 per person or $10 per person without watercraft rental. Registration by phone is required by Monday, June 17: 708-946-2216.

Trailside Trivia: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. How many flowers will a bumblebee visit? What is a toque? Test your nature knowledge during this trivia program led by naturalists. Play solo or as a team. Participants may bring adult beverages, beer or wine only. Light snacks will be provided. Free, ages 21 or older. Register by June 18.

Fishing for Trash: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, from June 21-June 30 at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm, Bolingbrook. Pick up some litter in the preserve to make the site look better and to prevent wildlife injuries. Check in at the front desk for a bucket and grabbers. Fill the bucket and return it to earn a treat from the Tackle Box. Free, all ages.

Museum Campus Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 22, Isle a la Cache Museum. Drop in for self-guided exploration of the campus. Visit the 18th-century-era Traders Cabin or peek inside the Native American longhouse. Learn about the French fur traders and Potawatomi who once called this area home. Free, all ages.

Midnight Madness: 7 p.m.-midnight Saturday, June 22, Monee Reservoir. Enjoy nighttime fishing when fish often become more active due to cooler water. Bring a flashlight and bug repellent. The concessions building will be open; no boat or equipment rentals will be available. Free, all ages.

Where the Wildflowers Are: 9:30-11 a.m. Sunday, June 23, Messenger Woods Nature Preserve, Homer Glen. Join a naturalist for a hike to find wildflowers and hear stories of how these beauties were named, their uses through time, and other lore and legends. Free, ages 10 or older. Register by June 21.