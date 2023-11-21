1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Turkey Rules The Table, But New Poll Finds Disagreement Over Other Thanksgiving Classics

November 21, 2023 2:44PM CST
Share
FILE - A plate of roasted turkey and gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and glazed carrots appears in Concord, N.H., on Oct. 2, 2012. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research looks at the state of the country's Thanksgiving favorites. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead, File)

(Associated Press) – Thanksgiving may be a time for Americans to come together, but opinion is divided over what’s on the crowded dinner table.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research looks at the country’s Thanksgiving tastes.

Americans mostly agree on the deliciousness of pumpkin pie.

And turkey rules.

But we’re split over the eternal turkey question of dark meat versus white meat.

And don’t even ask if marshmallows belong on sweet potatoes — it could cause a ruckus.

The least favorite dishes?

About two in 10 American celebrators said cranberries or cranberry sauce are their least favorite part of the feast.

As for the cooking, women are much more likely than men to say they’ll do all or most of it.

Popular Posts

1

Two Dead Following Crash Along Route 53
2

Coworkers Showering At Man's House Were Allegedly Videotaped
3

Neighbor Heard Homeowners Arguing Followed by Gunshots; Will County Sheriff Investigating Murder/Suicide in Homer Glen
4

Illinois Supreme Court Issues Decision Rejecting Attempt to Obtain Refund from Joliet for Property Taxes on Evergreen Terrace
5

Two charged after fight at Joliet casino

Recent Posts