Tuskegee Airman, U Of I Alum Earns New Military Title
Tuskegee airman Charles McGee, 100, and his great grandson Iain Lanphier react as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
A 100-year-old Tuskegee Airman and U of I alum has a new title. Charles McGee was honored Tuesday at the State of the Union Address and had been promoted earlier in the day from Colonel to Brigadier General. He served in the Air Force for 30 years, flying fighter planes in World War Two, and the Korean and Vietnam wars. He is one of only a few of the group of all black fighter pilots still living. He still has family in Champaign County.