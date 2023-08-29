1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

TV News Crew Reporting On Armed Robberies Robbed At Gunpoint In West Town

August 29, 2023 2:59PM CDT
TV News Crew Reporting On Armed Robberies Robbed At Gunpoint In West Town
No one is in custody after a TV news crew was robbed at gunpoint in the city’s West Town.  The reporter and photographer for Univision Chicago were reporting yesterday morning about a recent string of armed robberies when three men wearing ski masks exited two cars and approached them displaying firearms in the 12-hundred block of North Milwaukee Avenue.  They took items from the victims’ SUV and drove off.  No injuries were reported. 

