TV News Crew Reporting On Armed Robberies Robbed At Gunpoint In West Town
August 29, 2023 2:59PM CDT
No one is in custody after a TV news crew was robbed at gunpoint in the city’s West Town. The reporter and photographer for Univision Chicago were reporting yesterday morning about a recent string of armed robberies when three men wearing ski masks exited two cars and approached them displaying firearms in the 12-hundred block of North Milwaukee Avenue. They took items from the victims’ SUV and drove off. No injuries were reported.